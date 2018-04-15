Steakhouse with 'international flair' opens in Center Valley

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just looking to enjoy an intimate dinner with friends, a new steakhouse aims to offer rare, seasoned and well-done service to match its high-quality cuts of meat.

G.O.L. Steakhouse, which opened April 5 at 6034 Main St. in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon Township, believes that “it’s not just a meal, it’s an experience.”

The 40-seat restaurant, offering complimentary beer or wine, features cozy white booths and animal-print chairs in a dimly lit, serene setting with nature-evoking aesthetics such as a fountain, wall ivy and floral artwork.

Occupying a building that previously housed businesses such as the Windsor Hotel, Center Valley Tavern and Burgery Co., G.O.L. was abstractly named with the initials standing for “garden of life, gift of life or whatever you want them to,” owner Jon Ebbert said.

Steaks, which can be either seasoned or charred in butter, range in price from $28 for an 8-ounce boneless filet to $78 for a 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye.

Other menu highlights include appetizers ($9-$16) such as Ipswich clams and pork puffs; seafood selections ($34-$36 or market price) such as stuffed lobster tail and swordfish; other entrees ($21-$41) such as chicken marmalade and lollipop lamb chops; and sides ($9) such as jasmine rice and mushroom risotto.

The culinary team, led by executive chef Bridget Lattea, who previously worked at Emmaus’ recently closed French restaurant 187 Rue Principale, will use locally grown ingredients whenever possible and an air fryer instead of a deep-fat model.

“We’re a steakhouse with an international flair,” Ebbert said. “In addition to our focus, which is steaks, we have other hearty dishes ranging from ceviche, bacon-wrapped wasabi shrimp and French-style sea scallops to a Mediterranean salad, mushroom enchilada and Korean-style ribs.”

G.O.L., showcasing occasional live music on a piano, is open 4-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-10 p.m. Sunday. Info: 484-506-6249.

