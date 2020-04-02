Spice up salmon with this roasted recipe

Add a touch of Indian flavor to your salmon with this simple curry sauce. Pan roasting is faster than oven roasting and gives similar results. The salmon is served with basmati rice. Basmati rice has a distinct flavor and smells like popcorn while cooking. It now comes in a microwaveable package that takes only 2 minutes in a microwave oven.

Curry powder is a blend of several spices. A true curry powder is freshly made each time it is used. Although not authentic, prepared curry powder, found in the spice section of the supermarket, works well in this recipe. It doesn't keep long, about 2 to 3 months at most. If you have an old bottle on your spice rack, it's best to buy a fresh one.

Helpful Hints:

- Microwaveable brown rice can be used if basmati is not available.

- Frozen broccoli florets can be used instead of fresh broccoli.

Countdown:

- Make rice and set aside.

- Make salmon.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound salmon fillet, 1 small container curry powder, 1 small jar apricot jam, 1 bottle reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 bunch broccoli florets, 1 package microwaveable basmati rice, 1 container olive oil spray.

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

___

PAN-ROASTED SALMON

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Olive oil spray

3/4 pound fresh salmon fillet

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons mild curry powder

1 tablespoon apricot jam

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the salmon fillet, skin side up. Cover with a lid and saute 4 minutes. Turn salmon over and add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side. Cover and cook 2 minutes. When a knife is inserted, the flesh should be opaque not translucent. Do not overcook. The salmon will continue to cook when removed from the heat. While salmon roasts, mix curry powder, apricot jam and mayonnaise together. Divide cooked salmon between two dinner plates and immediately spoon sauce on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 418 calories (54% from fat), 25.2 g fat (4/6 g saturated, 9.4 g monounsaturated), 87 mg cholesterol, 36.9 g protein, 10.1 g carbohydrates, 1.2 g fiber, 299 mg sodium.

BASMATI RICE WITH BROCCOLI

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/2 pound broccoli florets (about 2 1/2-cups)

1 package microwaveable basmati rice (to make 1 cup cooked)

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place broccoli in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove broccoli and add rice package to the microwave. Microwave rice 90 seconds or according to package instructions and measure 1 cup. Reserve remaining rice for another meal. Add to the bowl with the broccoli and add olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Serve with salmon.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 149 calories (19% from fat), 3.1 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 1.2 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.2 g protein, 26.7 g carbohydrates, 0.5 g fiber, 34 mg sodium.

___

