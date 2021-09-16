SPB Hospitality Partners with No Kid Hungry to Help End Child Hunger

All SPB Hospitality brands to host fundraisers throughout September that will go towards the critical resources that hungry children need

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) SPB Hospitality is teaming up with No Kid Hungry to raise funds to help connect vulnerable kids in communities around the country with the nutritious food they need to grow and thrive.

As many as 13 million children in the United States live in homes that don’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. Throughout September, all of SPB Hospitality’s brands – including Logan’s Roadhouse , Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom , Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery , Gordon Biersch , Big River Grille & Brewing Works , ChopHouse & Brewery , A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom , Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery – will raise funds through guest donations to benefit No Kid Hungry. Guests who donate funds will be thanked with a free dish for their next visit*:

Logan’s Roadhouse

Donate $2 to receive a coupon for a free dessert (up to $6.99) with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free appetizer (up to $7.99) with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free entrée (up to $12.99) with the purchase of any entrée.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Donate $2 to receive a coupon for a free dessert with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free starter (up to $12.49) with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free entrée (up to $13.99) with the purchase of any entrée.



Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch

Donate $2 to receive a coupon for a free dessert with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free entrée (up to $17.49) with the purchase of any entrée.

ChopHouse & Brewery

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free dessert with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $30 to receive a coupon for a free entrée with the purchase of any entrée (not valid on entrées more than $30).



*Offers valid for dine-in only from Oct. 1-31.

“At SPB Hospitality, we have a passion and a purpose to serve,” said SPB Hospitality CEO Jim Mazany. “We are committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work, and No Kid Hungry does exactly that. A donation of $10 can help provide 100 meals for kids facing hunger. We are looking forward to teaming up with our guests to raise funds and help No Kid Hungry fulfill its mission to end child hunger.”

Founded in 2010, by nonprofit organization Share Our Strength, No Kid Hungry is a nonprofit that relies on the financial support of everyday Americans – as well as companies, restaurants and charitable foundations – to feed children and ensure that every child gets three healthy meals a day. To learn more about No Kid Hungry, visit nokidhungry.org .

Through the charitable efforts of the SPB Foundation and partnerships with local non-profit organizations, SPB Hospitality has leveraged resources of people, time and hospitality to donate over $6.6 million back to its communities and granted over $2 million to help employees through unanticipated crisis situations. To learn more about the SPB Foundation, visit spbhfoundation.org .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

