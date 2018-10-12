Sommeliers Choice Awards 2019 Submission Now Open

(RestaurantNews.com) 2019 entries for the Sommeliers Choice Awards is now open. SCA is the only wine competition in United States judged entirely by sommeliers and wine directors. The competition will focus exclusively on the needs of on-premise establishments such as bars, restaurants, lounges and clubs, making this competition fundamentally different from any other wine competition within the U.S.

The goal of the new Sommeliers Choice Awards is simple: to provide experienced on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list. As a result, the Sommeliers Choice Awards has the potential to become the most prestigious competition for wine lists in the USA.

Sommeliers in the USA, will now have a valuable tool for recognizing which wines – especially wines from up-and-coming international wine regions – would make an important addition to that restaurant’s wine list. That is particularly important in today’s competitive marketplace, where on-premise establishments are using their wine lists as an important and valuable way to stand out from the crowd and attract new customers.

“We really wanted a way to recognize those wines that would be a great addition to wine lists at restaurants, bars and clubs,” said Sid Patel, Founder and CEO of Beverage Trade Network. “Whether sommeliers are looking to plug a very specific gap in their existing wine list, or construct an entirely new wine list from scratch, what better advice could they get than from fellow sommeliers? Wines that win medals at the Sommeliers Choice Awards have received acclaim by the very best in the business.”

The judging panel of the Sommeliers Choice Awards will consist entirely of top sommeliers, wine directors at U.S. restaurants, bars, pubs, and clubs. In order to be selected as a judge, sommeliers need to provide evidence of their expertise within the on-premise industry.

Wines will be judged according to criteria such as how well they pair with food, typicity, value, quality and packaging.

List of Sommeliers Choice Awards

Double Gold – 96 points and above

Gold – 90-95 points

Silver – 80-89 points

Bronze – 70-79 points

Wine of the Year

White Wine of the Year

Red Wine of the Year

Sparkling Wine of the Year

Rose Wine of the Year

Fortified Wine Of The Year

Wine of the Year – BTG (By The Glass)

White Wine of the Year – BTG (By The Glass)

Red Wine of the Year – BTG (By The Glass)

Sparkling Wine of the Year – BTG (By The Glass)

Rose Wine of the Year – BTG (By The Glass)

Fortified Wine Of The Year – BTG (By The Glass)

Other special awards

Importer of the Year

Distributor of the year

Wine of the Year (By Country) – Only top 10 Countries (USA, France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Germany, South Africa)

Wine of the Year (By Varietal) – Only top 10 Varietals (Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pino Noir, Merlot, Shiraz/Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Pino Grigio/Gris, Riesling)

The Sommeliers Choice Awards is currently accepting entries for a variety of different categories.

Learn more about how to enter your wines here: https://sommelierschoiceawards.com.