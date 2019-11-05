Slater’s 50/50 Announces Expansion into Colorado, with First Restaurant Planned for Denver’s RiNo District

The Bacon & Burger Restaurant’s First Colorado Outpost Will Be Located Within The HUB Mixed-Use Building

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com

) Slater’s 50/50, the full-service restaurant concept known for first creating the 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, has announced it will soon be introducing its over-the-top, ‘slaterized’ menu of burgers and more to Denver, Colorado. The restaurant will make its debut at 3600 Blake Street in the RiNo Arts District, located within The HUB, a mixed-use building featuring office, retail, and restaurant tenants. Construction is slated to begin in the new year, with doors projected to open in late spring 2020.

The Denver expansion will be led by local franchisee, Charles Murray. Murray left his 30 year career in investments to become the Slater’s 50/50 area development partner for Colorado.

“Once we decided on bringing Slater’s 50/50 to Colorado, we knew RiNo would be the ideal neighborhood for our debut,” said Murray. “RiNo is arguably the hottest neighborhood in Denver right now, and there are tons of exciting developments planned in the area. Our goal is to introduce the Slater’s 50/50 brand to Colorado starting in RiNo, with the ultimate vision to grow and add more restaurants over the next few years, and eventually branching out into other parts of the state.”

The upcoming RiNo restaurant will feature an indoor dining room for 136 guests, plus an outdoor patio facing Blake Street that will seat up to 24 guests. An island bar will be the centerpoint of the restaurant’s interior, and will feature more than 50 craft beer taps and an extensive menu of signature cocktails. A private dining space will also be available for booking small parties, team lunches, and more.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items

include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development across the country. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California, Colorado, and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117