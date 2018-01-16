Sizzler Celebrates 60 Years As America’s Family Steakhouse

Iconic Family-Casual Steakhouse to Offer Half-Pound Steak and Loaded Baked Potato for $11.99 Until February 4

Mission Viejo, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Sizzler®, the family-casual steakhouse known for its U.S.D.A. Choice steaks and Craft Salad Bar, is celebrating 60 years as America’s go-to restaurant for great food at a great value. From steaks cut fresh in-house every day, to fresh salads and soups all created from scratch in real kitchens, Sizzler has been serving guests all-American cuisine since 1958.

What started as a small, converted office trailer turned family-steakhouse where guests would flock for a 99 cent steak dinner in the Los Angeles suburb of Culver City, has now catapulted into a widely successful family-casual franchise concept, boasting nearly $272 million in sales. Known for serving quality steaks at an affordable price, the tradition that began with the original Sizzler steakhouse still remains as the brand currently has 134 locations in 10 states nationwide. Staying relevant to diners for six decades, the brand continues to evolve and adapt to consumer’s taste profiles, while still staying true to what has helped the Sizzler legacy become one of the most iconic American restaurants in the industry.

“For the past 60 years, Sizzler’s history of great food, served by friendly people at an affordable price hasn’t just been our mantra, but the backbone of the Sizzler brand,” said Kerry Kramp, CEO of Sizzler.

“Throughout the years, we’ve been able to keep a strong momentum with a focus on exceeding guest’s expectations by consistently offering high-quality food that’s freshly prepared daily in-house. At Sizzler, we strive to entice our guests with a variety of customizable food options such as our updated craft salad bar that features a selection of more than 60 premium ingredients. We recognize that consumers have a wealth of options when it comes to dining out, and we are honored that they’ve chosen to dine with Sizzler for the last 60 years.”

To celebrate six decades as America’s family steakhouse, Sizzler restaurants nationwide are offering special, limited time menu items from now through February 4 such as a grilled-to-order tender and juicy half-pound steak served with a loaded baked potato for $11.99, with an option to upgrade to a New York Steak for $5. Guests can also enjoy the Classic Trio, a half-pound steak with jumbo shrimp and Sizzler’s signature Malibu Chicken, for $15.99.

“Serving the best hand-cut steaks at a value price point has allowed us to withstand the test of time and establish ourselves as one of America’s most recognizable restaurants,” Kramp added. “As we look ahead to the next 60 years, we’re excited to continue to serve our loyal guests and introduce a new generation of guests to the Sizzler brand.”

For more information on Sizzler, or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.sizzler.com. Follow Sizzler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Sizzler

From U.S.D.A. Choice steaks cut fresh in-house every day, to fresh salads and soups – all created from scratch in real kitchens – Sizzler® is where America comes for great food and value. Innovator of the new “Family Casual” segment, guests order and pay in line, enjoying Sizzler’s signature salad bar until their meals are delivered. For more information, please visit www.sizzler.com.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com