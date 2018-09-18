Silver Palm, home to Anthony Bourdain's 'greatest sandwich in America,' to close 

One of Chicago's most distinctive looking restaurants, The Silver Palm (768 N. Milwaukee Ave.), plans to close after 16 years in West Town. While you entered the establishment through a normal storefront, the main dining room of the restaurant was a real Budd dining car railcar built in 1947.

The closing was announced on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Given the rapidly changing landscape of business in Chicago and our West Town neighborhood, it’s with some sadness that we must announce that the end of September will mark the end of the line for the Silver Palm Restaurant." Block Club Chicago first reported the news.

The restaurant is best known for serving the Three Little Pigs, a comically oversize sandwich featuring three types of pork — smoked ham, breaded pork and bacon — and topped with Gruyere cheese, an onion ring and a fried egg. In an episode of "No Reservations," the late Anthony Bourdain called it "the greatest sandwich in America." That said, he also described the sandwich as evil not once, but twice, declaring it "a work of genius, in an evil way" and "evil in the best possible way."

The restaurant is owned by David and Jackie Geverce, who also run The Matchbox (770 N. Milwaukee Ave.), which is next to The Silver Palm. That extremely narrow bar will remain open.

