Shoney’s Perfect Pairing Provides Perfect Cure for America’s Holiday Hangover

Guests Can Choose Two Items from Menu of Freshly Prepared Flavorful Soups, Half Salads and Half Sandwiches, All for $6.99

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2017 of being America’s Favorite Dinner Table, is giving America permission after the holiday spending to go out to dinner – and lunch – again, as it is featuring its popular Perfect Pairing offering at participating locations for a limited time.

Beginning today through April 1, Shoney’s guests can choose two items from a select menu of freshly prepared and flavorful soups, half salads and half sandwiches, all for a great value of $6.99. The special feature will be available for the lunch and dinner meal periods, Monday through Friday and will be available to-go. The offer does not allow pairing of two half sandwiches.

Shoney’s super-value Perfect Pairing will feature the following:

Soups – Tomato Basil, Broccoli Cheddar and Chili

Salads (half portion) – Caesar or Chopped Garden Salad

Sandwiches (half portion) – Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Turkey Club and Slim Jim®

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“At this time of year, perhaps more than any time during the year, Shoney’s guests are looking for value. They also want choices and great flavors, so we are giving them exactly what they want,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO. “Shoney’s is synonymous with value and our Perfect Pairing allows our guests to enjoy freshly-prepared quality food at a great value and friendly service. This is exactly what America needs for its holiday hangover.”

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

