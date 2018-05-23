Shoney’s Offers 20% Off Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go for Memorial Day Weekend 2018 (Friday, May 25 – Monday, May 28)

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s®, the All-American iconic restaurant brand, will have a special offer for families during historically one of the first picnic get-together opportunities of the year on Memorial Day Weekend 2018 (Friday, May 25 – Monday, May 28) by offering a 20% discount on America’s favorite dessert, Shoney’s signature Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go.

“Shoney’s has been an integral part of American families for more than 70 years and we want our famous dessert to be a part of your Memorial Day gatherings as we unite to remember those who gave all in order to make America the greatest country on earth,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour.

Shoney’s Whole Strawberry Pies are made-in-house, from scratch with delicious, fresh strawberries in a flaky crust mixed with Shoney’s special glaze and finished with whipped topping. Earlier this year, Shoney’s gave away slices of this American treat to all moms on Mother’s Day. Shoney’s serves more than a million slices of its famous Strawberry Pie each year.

Always known for having best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. The distinction has been the vision of Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

The Strawberry Pie To-Go offer is available at participating Shoney’s restaurants. Prices may vary by location.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

