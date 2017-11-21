Shoney’s Doors Are Wide Open on Thursday, November 23, for a Spectacular, All You Care To Eat Thanksgiving Day Freshly Prepared Food Bar!

This Shoney’s Thanksgiving feast will start at $12.99, Kids 4 and Under EAT FREE with Adult Purchase; FREE Slice of Pumpkin Pie with Each Purchase (Prices may vary by location.)

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The iconic, All-American restaurant brand, Shoney’s, which has served as America’s dinner table for 70 years, is uniquely qualified to host Thanksgiving, the definitive American holiday meal, because of its quality, home-style goodness and value.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 23, Shoney’s is not only open, but it will feature its home-style, All You Care to Eat Thanksgiving Day Freshly Prepared Food Bar, starting at $12.99 and $6.99 for kids 5 -10. Kids 4 and under will enjoy a FREE Food Bar with an adult meal purchase. (Prices may vary by location.) Each guest who enjoys Shoney’s Food Bar will receive a free slice of delicious pumpkin pie. Whole Pumpkin Pies to-go will be available at a special holiday price of only $9.99.

Shoney’s All You Care to Eat Thanksgiving Day Feast is a veritable cornucopia of all your traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, including slow roasted, hand-carved turkey with all the trimmings, accompanied by sliced ham, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, home-style green beans, corn bread, and much more.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“The Thanksgiving holiday is about welcoming friends, family, and neighbors to your table for fellowship and to enjoy and appreciate a hearty meal. Shoney’s always treats guests to freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Shoney’s home-style goodness, unmatched value, and friendly, southern-style hospitality make it the ideal place to share a special Thanksgiving with loved ones. It’s one of our favorite days and we’d love to share it with you. And, yes, we’ll even do the dishes.”

Shoney’s is also pleased to offer a Thanksgiving Family Meal To-Go deal at participating locations. Items will include perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted, whole turkeys and freshly prepared sides and desserts that will feed up to 10 people. Orders will come fully cooked, refrigerated and packaged for heating. Please visit Shoneys.com for details and for participating locations. Prices may vary by location.

Shoney’s is also featuring the following through November 30:

Pumpkin Pie – Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust, topped with whipped topping and garnished with cinnamon. Available by the slice or whole at special holiday pricing.

– Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust, topped with whipped topping and garnished with cinnamon. Available by the slice or whole at special holiday pricing. Pumpkin Pie Milkshake — Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon.

— Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Pumpkin Pancakes – Two fresh fluffy pancakes, garnished with cinnamon sugar & drizzled with warm syrup, available in short stack (2) or endless.

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first and has always been one of the most popular family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter @Shoneys, Instagram and YouTube.

