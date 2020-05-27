Serve America’s #1 Waffles and Pancakes – Golden Malted Makes it Quick and Easy

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Malted Waffles & Pancakes are one of the most requested items in restaurants and hotels across the country. The one-of-kind aroma and taste is proven to generate positive guest reviews and keep customers coming back for more.

Golden Malted is the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.