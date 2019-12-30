Saladworks Proclaims 2020 as the Year of Originality

Leading salad franchise challenges guests to Be Original and create their own salad combinations with fresh, healthy and flavorful selections all year long.

West Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Saladworks , the leading entrée salad franchise and Philadelphia original, proclaims 2020 as the Year of Originality, empowering guests and team members to Be Original through key trends that influence its Millennial family guest — personalization, customization, self-expression, connection and convenience. Going into the new decade, Saladworks will operate a new standard of guest experience, fueling guests’ originality with more choices than any other salad restaurant.

Saladworks believes in providing guests with fresh, healthy and flavorful choices that fit any lifestyle. Create Your Own Salad is the canvas from which guests can “fuel their originality,” based upon taste, dietary or health specifications. The original fast-casual salad franchise offers more than 60 ingredients and seasonal varieties that allows guests to escape meal boredom with more options to create their own masterpiece.

“To tap into the Millennial mindset, we want our guests to feel completely in control of their Saladworks experience,” said Saladworks Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Mears. “Now our guests can have their salads how they want them, when they want them and where they want them — whether it’s at our place or theirs.”

In addition to Online Ordering which allows guests to ‘skip the line’ via in-store pick-up, the salad brand now offers delivery through many of its own restaurants as well as a wide variety of services including Uber Eats, Door Dash and Grub Hub — bringing Saladworks to wherever they are. Saladworks also offers a wide variety of catering solutions to freshen up any meetings at work, gatherings at home or special event celebrations. Whether on the go, at work or at home, Saladworks makes eating healthy convenient for any lifestyle.

With 2020 being the Year of Originality, Saladworks will build on this platform to spark originality throughout the year with a variety of initiatives created for restaurant guests, team members, franchisees and the communities it serves. Promoting creativity from within, Saladworks will deliver on originality by creating an environment where team members are encouraged to enhance the guest experience by letting their personalities shine through. Creating “WOW!” moments for guests is the cornerstone of the Be Original campaign.

“Being original starts from within and we are consistently looking for new ways to improve our guests’ experiences,” said Saladworks President and CEO Kelly Roddy. “In 2020, we are focused on celebrating the originality of our team members and our guests – working together to create a unique and differentiated Saladworks experience that is as original as they are.”

For more than three decades, Saladworks has been providing carefully-chosen, quality ingredients, along with an ongoing commitment to freshness, flavor and value. Guests can visit Saladworks in over 100 different locations in eighteen states and two countries.

Growing through franchising to meet the rapidly increasing demand for healthier meal options, Saladworks is on pace to double in size, with 200 locations planned to open by the end of 2020. The company is expanding its franchise unit count through both traditional restaurant locations and nontraditional venues such as airports, military bases and universities. The brand plans for expansion into new markets including Minnesota, California, Florida, Colorado, Rhode Island, Indiana, Ohio and Arkansas.

About Saladworks

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, guests can visit Saladworks in over 100 different locations in eighteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made complementary products like wraps and soups. In 2018 and 2019, Saladworks was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises list, Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2018, and the Top 100 Movers and Shakers list by FastCasual.com. From 2017 through 2019, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com .

Contact:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com