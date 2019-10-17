Ruby Tuesday’s New Classic Twists Meals Deliver Big Flavor at a Small Price

Two new craveable offerings for $7.99 for a limited time only

) Ruby Tuesday introduces two new Classic Twists meals, the Mac ‘n Cheeseburger and Hot Honey & Bacon Chicken Sandwich, to provide diners with even more flavorful, quality options at the everyday low price of $7.99. These Classic Twists, which put a spin on traditional guest favorites, will be available across 460 participating locations for a limited time only, starting Oct. 21.

The Classic Twists new hand-held products reinforce Ruby Tuesday’s commitment to bring the best menu in casual dining by providing a simple, fresh American dining experience at an affordable price. By putting a twist on classic favorites, the restaurant is able to create meals that are big on flavor at a price that will keep customers coming back for more.

“At Ruby Tuesday, our focus is to provide super-craveable products with an emphasis on freshness, fun ingredients piled high, and quality all served in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “We know the neighborhoods we serve have countless dining options. We develop our Classic Twists meals with our customers in mind. We are creating new products at a price point that will keep them coming back again and again.”

The Mac ’n Cheeseburger combines two classics in one – cheesy homemade mac ’n cheese on a sizzling beef patty, topped with bacon. The Hot Honey & Bacon Chicken Sandwich offers crispy fried chicken tossed with hot, spicy butter for a Southern kick, finished with bacon and cheese. Both sandwiches are served with fries or tots for just $7.99 each. Guests can add the Endless Garden Bar for just $3.99.

Guests can still enjoy fan-favorite permanent menu items, including signature Fall-Off-The-Bone Tender Baby-Back Ribs, Hickory Bourbon Pork Chop, Smokehouse Burger, Parmesan Shrimp Pasta and Asiago Bacon Grilled Chicken. Available as an add-on or entrée, the Garden Bar offers a full selection of more than 50 fresh ingredients. Diners can take their meals to the next level with a full bar of drink options, including the signature Ruby Relaxer for $6. And the seasonal Toffee Apple Cake drenched in caramel and topped with ice cream is the perfect end to a perfect meal.

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, Inc., is dedicated to delighting our guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising freshness and quality, paired with passionate service and gracious hospitality every time they visit. From our signature hand-crafted burgers to the farm-grown goodness of our Endless Garden Bar, we are proud of our long-standing history as an American classic and international favorite for nearly 50 years. Ruby Tuesday currently owns, operates and franchises 486 locations in 39 states, along with 11 countries and territories from around the globe. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

