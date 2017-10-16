Rotolo’s Debuts Revolutionary New Prototype In Baton Rouge

Popular pizzeria opens first restaurant with new menu and updated restaurant design

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Rotolo’s – the Baton Rouge-based pizzeria known for its good food, good vibes and no bullsh*t – just opened its third restaurant in Baton Rouge.

Rotolo’s fans might be shocked when they step into the new location at 411 Ben Hur Drive. But don’t worry; Rotolo’s isn’t playing any Halloween tricks just yet – this is the first location with the brand’s new prototype.

The new Baton Rouge restaurant is the first of its kind – Craft & Crust – and it serves as Rotolo’s new flagship location. It features an innovative menu, 34 beers on tap and an updated restaurant design featuring a Slice Bar. You might be thinking, what exactly is a Slice Bar? It’s lunch without the coma! Rotolo’s pizza chefs will cut the slice as your order, giving you the perfect amount of food to satisfy your lunchtime appetite.

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust menu features new options like the Sicilian Pizzas and the 13-inch Stone Crafted Pizzas cooked at 600 degrees in an Italian stone deck oven. Several of these new pizzas have won international awards. The Figgy Piggy – pulled mozzarella, fig spread, prosciutto, gorgonzola, shaved asiago, oil and balsamic reduction – recently took home the gold medal during the Food Network’s “Pi Champions Challenge.” The new menu also includes a variety of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, Italian entrées and its famous calzones to satisfy all palettes.

Rotolo’s talented chefs make dough from scratch, fresh daily at each location. They also take the time to craft their own sauces and hand cut fresh veggies. That’s why every pizza, pasta, salad, sandwich, soup and calzone served is bursting with authentic flavor.

“It’s been over 20 years since my father built the first Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Tigerland,” said Founder and CEO Mitch Rotolo Jr., member of the World Pizza Team and 2016 World Champion at the World Pizza Games. “Along the way, we felt like we might’ve lost some of our original grit that made us great, so we knew it was time to make a change. We are leveling up and bringing our founding spirit back, in all of its grit and honest charm and we’re doing it all in a cool atmosphere that you’ll look forward to visiting time and again. We’re extremely excited to finally debut Rotolo’s Craft & Crust in our hometown; we know fans and newcomers alike are going to love it.”

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is all about unwinding after a long day, hanging with friends and family and forgetting the rat race. So be sure to stop by the new Baton Rouge location, take a load off and have a local brew or two while Rotolo’s fixes you up something new.

The new Baton Rouge restaurant is the 23rd Rotolo’s in Louisiana and 31st system-wide. For more information, visit Rotolos.com and connect with Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

