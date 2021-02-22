Rock Bottom Sparks Community Support with Return of Fire Chief Ale

For every pint of Fire Chief Ale purchased now through March 7, the acclaimed restaurant and brewery will donate 25 cents to local charities

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Things are heating up at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery with the return of its limited-edition Fire Chief Ale!

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, the acclaimed restaurant and brewery is honoring those who put their lives on the line to keep their communities safe with the release of Fire Chief Ale, a delicious beer that’s amber to red in color and medium-bodied with highlights of malt and subdued hop.

As if sipping on a beer that bursts with flavors isn’t enough, ordering a Fire Chief Ale also leads to fueling goodness in the community! For every Fire Chief Ale sold, Rock Bottom is donating 25 cents to their local fire department’s charity of choice.

“At Rock Bottom, we love to have fun, and we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “Guests have been clamoring for Fire Chief Ale to return, and we’re very excited to use this popular beer as a way to support local organizations across the country.”

The Fire Chief Ale is only available for a limited time, so mark your calendars to try the most lit beer around. For the location nearest you, visit rockbottom.com/locations .

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer and restaurant business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry for not only delicious menu items but hand crafted brewed on site craft beer. Rock Bottom has won more than 200 beer medals from such prestigious events like World Cup of Beer and the Great American Beer Festival. For more information, visit rockbottom.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

