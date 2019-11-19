Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Seattle, WA – Don Lucho’s

Speaking of food trucks – Don Lucho’s has taken over Barbecue Smith’s space in the Maple Leaf area, offering ceviche, lomo saltado (beef stir-fry and served with fries and rice) and other Peruvian comfort food

Boston, MA – Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen

Beer? Check. Sausages? Check. Grilled cheese? Yes, definitely check. Brighton’s new Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen puts the focus on fermentation, whether it’s from the beer head brewer Alex Corona makes or the cheese that chef Jonathan Gilman uses to construct his multiple grilled cheese variations. Pair Brato’s west coast-style IPA Foam on the Range with a Vermont cheddar pimento grilled cheese and you’re golden.

Houston, TX – Merus Grill

Nashville-based restaurant tycoon J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. plans to open its new Uptown Park eatery on Monday, November 18. The 7,900-square-foot upscale option, with seating for 200, will sit at 1180 Uptown Park Boulevard. The menu plans to serve lots of seafood and aged beef offerings, along with sandwiches, cheese boards, and salads. Rotating dishes call for swordfish with mango papaya salsa or chicken Milanese. A full bar will serve cocktails like a sparkling rose (tequila, grapefruit bitters, sparkling wine), and plenty of wine by the glass and bottle. Merus Grill is a new brand for the group, which currently operates 46 restaurants across 16 states

Atlanta, GA – Refuge Coffee Co.

A second location of Clarkston-based Refuge Coffee Co. opens in January at the historic Atlanta Daily World building on Auburn Avenue in Sweet Auburn. The activist-driven coffee shop, which also provides job training and opportunities for Clarkston’s large refugee community, replaces Condesa Coffee at the building

Phoenix, AZ – North Italia

North Italia, his Italian concept, will open on the northwest corner of Williams Field Road and SanTan Village Parkway, near Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Living Spaces. They will share an L-shaped building and a courtyard, but will operate as independent restaurants. It is not known when construction is expected to start nor when those restaurants are expected to open.

Mandan, ND – The Paddle Trap

The owners plan to turn the space into a restaurant called “The Paddle Trap.” The joint will serve casual, classic American food with fun twists and the menu will be changed seasonally. “I really truly think that Bismarck-Mandan is just going to really appreciate having a great spot to sit and have an awesome meal, have some fun drinks and really just enjoy the Missouri River,” she explains.

