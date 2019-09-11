Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Chicago, IL – Avli River North

Avli Taverna was only the appetizer for Louie Alexakis, a chef who’s determined to share Greek culture with the rest of Chicago. Taverna continues to draw crowds in Lincoln Park, but as the name suggests, it’s more of a neighborhood bar. Avli River North is where Alexakis can really show off his food skills. Downtown Chicago rarely sees upscale Greek restaurants. He’s joined by investor Lou Canellis, a Chicago sportscaster. There’s two floors, a patio, and dishes like honey & fig saganaki and Kataifi prawns. Expect an opening the first week of October.

Los Angeles, CA – Yakido Yakitori

Hong Kong chef Matt Abergel and partner Lindsay Jang know how to throw a party. The pair have been collaborating across two continents, turning chicken skewers and keeping the drinks flowing. Now the pair is set to open Yakido, a yakitori and bar stop in Downtown Los Angeles by the end of the year. To build anticipation for the smokey, vibey restaurant, the pair have been embarking on a series of pop-ups in Los Angeles and beyond, from food festivals to one one night stands at Shibumi. The hype is already real.

Philadelphia, PA – Bud & Marilyn’s

Safran Turney’s second location of their Midwestern supper club, located between Terminals B and C at PHL, will be ready to serve you pre-flight fried cheese curds in the next week or so.

Brooklyn, NY – F & F Pizzeria

This new slice shop comes from well-established Brooklyn restaurateurs Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli, together known as the Franks — with some help from two of the biggest bread and pizza bakers in the country: Chad Robertson of beloved California bakery Tartine and Chris Bianco of the popular Pizza Bianco in Arizona, who are taking a non-financial consulting role in the new spot. The pizzas here will be made from grain that’s freshly milled every two weeks and natural sourdough leaven, a bid to create a more sustainable and healthy pie. Slice shops are certainly having their moment, and this addition is likely to be just as promising for the neighborhood. The Franks, after all, already run neighborhood hits like Frankies 457 Spuntino and a next-door wine bar

Nashville, TN – Lou

The cozy Inglewood house most recently occupied by Fort Louise returns to life so soon as a new all-day cafe, brunch locale, and natural wine bar. Owned by chef Mailea Weger, the 1930s craftsman home in East Nashville’s hip Riverside Village sees a fresh white coat of paint and interior refresh plus an exciting menu for Nashville, one that includes Tuesday through Sunday brunch. After spending time at New Orleans’ Herbsaint, Weger opened LA’s cult-favorite restaurant Gjusta as Sous Chef and was later promoted to its sister restaurant, Gjelina. Most recently, she led the kitchen at Echo in Paris, France, a Parisian-Californian café and deli that garnered much critical acclaim. Weger’s menu in her new Nashville project is a nod to healthy-ish West Coast cuisine — emphasizing seasonality and sustainability through vegetable-forward dishes and a focused selection of proteins, alongside a low-ABV cocktail menu and an all-natural wine program to complement each dish.

Portland, OR– Two Wrongs

No, it’s not the shortly lived cocktail bar and nightclub that closed in 2018, but it does share the name and will be in the Pearl — Two Wrongs comes from River Pig owner Ramzy Hattar along with some bar veterans and will feature tropical drinks and slushies paired with Moroccan and Armenian cuisine like sweet and savory crepes, developed by Instagram food personality Chef Monkey, aka Naira Ayvazyan. The space itself sounds dreamy, with Spanish and Moroccan tiles and Moroccan lanterns.

