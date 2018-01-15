Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

San Diego, CA – Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill

Brothers Matt and Judd Braun have found a formula for success as they’re about to open their second location of this casual seafood eatery at 5083 Santa Monica Avenue sometime this spring. Fans will find the same dedication to simply prepared fresh seafood tacos, poke bowls, half-shell oysters and cioppino.

Martinsburg, WV – Brix 27 Restaurant

Owners Drew and Amber Johnson wanted to create a fun and interactive dining space with their casual concept due to open by late February at 131-135 N. Queen Street. There will be seating for 127 serving lunch, dinner and brunch from a locally sourced menu and a wine bar with self-service taps for 48 wines.

Newton, PA – Bon Apetit Market & Cafe

This European-style gourmet market and café will open in April on South State Street. They will offer over 250 cheeses and imported meats along with thousands of gourmet food items from across the globe. Fresh baguettes are available every 30 minutes for their sandwiches and pressed Panini’s.

Belton, MO – Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie will bring this spin-off of their Oregon “Hawaiian Time” concept to 1112 E. North Avenue for a February opening. Known for their signature entrée, Huli Chicken, a teriyaki-style chicken dish served with white rice and macaroni salad, pork and grilled beef sandwiches.

Worcester, MA – The Brew Garden

Don’t let the name fool you, there won’t only be fresh, craft beers on tap at this casual gathering place slated to open spring, 2018 at 56 Franklin Street. A menu of finger foods will be available to complement the beers and guests may order food from nearby Stix, Revolution Pie & Pint and Craft Table and Bar.

Muskegon, MI – Rad Dad’s Tacos & Tequila

Partners Matthew Gongalski, Greg Chase and Randy Yeager will bring their irreverent style to the opening of this “fun-filled” casual eatery to 470 W. Western Avenue for a March opening. They plan a unique menu of tacos from a range of cuisines such as Vietnamese to Latin to pair well with Tequila.

