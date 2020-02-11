Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here .

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Boston, MA – Lucie Drink & Dine

The longtime Brasserie Jo space at the Colonnade Hotel will get new life this year as Lucie, a “neighborhood restaurant and bar featuring a modern global menu.” Grill 23 and Oak Long Bar alum Michael Chandler will head up the kitchen; he’s also worked at several Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurants in New York. 120 Huntington Ave., Back Bay, Boston. Anticipated opening timeline: Winter 2020.

Fair Lawn, NJ – Francesca Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta

With roots in Glen Rock and a second store in Elmwood Park, Francesca is opening its third location in Fair Lawn. The new shop will open at 25-07 Broadway.

Logansport, IN – B&K West

They still expect to be busy and have cars waiting, and they expect not to have the slight decrease in business that happened while the Market Street bridge was closed for construction. B&K often has waits for vehicles to enter the lot not just on the first day but also the first nice day of spring and Sundays after church lets out, Brenda said. “If the sun’s out, it doesn’t matter how cold it is. We’re busy,” she said. They’ve been asked at times to make spaces in the line going in so people can get out of the parking lot of Kesling Home Health Care next door.

Charlotte, NC – Silverlake

“Our mission is to serve you affordable food that is made with love,” said local owner Leila Zhu. “Silverlake embodies the free spirit and casual vibe of Los Angeles. Cooked up by two chefs who drove their love for noodles and ramen.” Silverlake Ramen has six locations throughout California with another seven locations in development or recently opened, including one in Concord Mills.

New York, NY – Shinbashi 72

Opening at 218 West 72nd between Broadway and West End Avenue in the former home of West Side Cafe. A Japense restaurant called Shinbashi was once in midtown. “There are already two sushi spots on this block and another one right across Broadway spanning all price points, so here’s hoping they offer something to stand out from the crowd (looks like the old [midtown] location also had hot pots),” wrote tipster Jeff.

Port St. Lucie, FL – Ramen Hana & Wings

This isn’t your average 70 cent, grocery store ramen. Ramen Hana & Wings is not open full-time yet, but it is still welcoming guests in its Port St. Lucie restaurant to sample its menu. It’s a Japanese eatery offering specialty ramen bowls including its Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu (pork broth and thin noodles topped with chashu, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and an egg) and Himawari Shoyu (with chicken soy sauce broth, noodles, chicken, bamboo, nori, scallion and egg.) The restaurant offers other traditional Asian eats, including chicken katsu, fried rice and edamame. It also serves chicken wings with spicy garlic, soy garlic and sweat and sour sauces. A grand opening celebration is planned for February.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com