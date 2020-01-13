Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Portland, OR – Tonari/Peter Cat

A Japanese cafe and izakaya-style bar, Tonari and Peter Cat come from Ryan and Elena Roadhouse, the team behind the celebrated omakase destination Nodoguro. During the day, Tonari will serve naturally healthy Japanese dishes like miso and tofu smoothies, before it transitions into Peter Cat in the evenings, with playlists designed by Questlove and beef tongue tonkatsu.

Las Vegas, NV – Elio

The 6,908-square-foot Elio will replace the pan-Asian menu at Andrea’s with “a restaurant that embraces the showmanship of the city not just with celebratory food, but also in the design and ambiance.” The same team is behind previous hit projects Cosme and Atla in New York City. Olvera further expanded his global recognition in 2000 with the launch of the award-winning Mexico City restaurant, Pujol. For the menu, chefs Soto-Innes and Olvera are so far promising Elio’s “dishes are rooted in Mexican ingredients and flavors and prepared according to time tested and specialized Mexican techniques.”

Cincinnati, OH – Khora

Khora takes its name from Khorasan, one of the world’s oldest ancient grains, known today as kamut. As such, the restaurant’s menu will focus on pastas made using ancient grains. Dishes will reflect the region, including a twist on Cincinnati chili and a charred corn husk pici.

Seattle, WA – Cloudburst Brewing

The wildly popular brewery Cloudburst Brewing is planning to open a new beer garden and taproom in Ballard. The location will be kid-friendly before 6 pm to accommodate families and is looking to host a permanent food truck.

Atlanta, GA – Cru Hemp Lounge

Cru Hemp Lounge, owned by Castleberry Hill resident Dennis McKinley (The Original Hot Dog Factory), opens in February in the former Habanos Cigar Lounge space on Peters Street. The bar plans to offer Hemp- and CBD-infused hookahs. In addition to hookah, Cru also offers bottle service, a small menu of shared plates, and several cocktails.

Los Angeles, CA – Trademark

Chef Ray Garcia is expanding his Downtown empire with this new Financial District restaurant. The project is a partnership with restaurateur Beau Laughlin, who is behind places like Sawyer and Atrium. Trademark’s menu will focus on straightforward California fare, but with Garcia’s famous flair.

