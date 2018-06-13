Restaurant Marketing Ideas for July

With summer upon us, restaurant owners and operators are gearing up to help family and friends savor the season. Independence Day will see party and picnic deals, of course, but the month of July offers many more restaurant marketing opportunities.

For food related marketing, July is National Blueberries Month, National Grilling Month, National Horseradish Month, National Hot Dog Month and National Ice Cream Month.

Culinarians and junk food junkies will be pleased to know there are days set aside just for them. In addition, restaurateurs have a wide selection of special food days to choose from for menu marketing: Apple Turnovers, Beans, Blueberry Muffins, Caesar Salad, Caviar, Cheesecake, Chili Dogs, Chocolate Wafers, Coffee Milkshakes, Corn Fritters, Creme Brulee, French Fries, Fried Chicken, Gingersnaps, Gummi Worms, Hot Dogs, Hot Fudge Sundaes, Ice Cream, Junk Food, Lasagna, Macaroni, Milk Chocolate, Peach Ice Cream, Pecan Pie, Penuche Fudge, Rainier Cherries, Raspberry Cake, Spareribs, Spinach, Strawberry Sundaes, Sugar Cookies, Tapioca Pudding and Vanilla Ice Cream.

Fast food operators even have a special day to look forward to with Drive-Thru Day.

For beverage marketing, there are days set aside for Anisette, Daiquiris, Grand Marnier, Piña Coladas, Scotch and Tequila.

Other days of the month lend themselves to unique and even silly opportunites for in-store and social media promotions. Music lovers have National Country Music Day and Barbershop Music Appreciation Day to look forward to. Social media savvy operators might run photo contests for National Hillbilly Day, Parent’s Day, Teddy Bear Picnic Day and Bikini Day. And who wouldn’t want to pucker up for a discount on International Kissing Day?

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for July:

National Berry Month

National Blueberry Month

National Grilling Month

National Horseradish Month

National Hot Dog Month

National Ice Cream Month

National Picnic Month

Independent Retailer Month

1 – National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

1 – National Gingersnap Day

1 – International Joke Day

1 – National Postal Worker Day

2 – National Anisette Day

2 – World UFO Day

2 – I Forgot Day

3 – Eat Beans Day

3 – National Chocolate Wafer Day

3 – Stay Out of the Sun Day

4 – Independence Day

4 – National Barbecue Spareribs Day

4 – National Caesar Salad Day

4 – Independence from Meat Day

4 – Sidewalk Egg Frying Day

4 – National Country Music Day

5 – National Apple Turnover Day

5 – International Bikini Day

5 – National Workaholics Day

6 – National Fried Chicken Day

6 – International Kissing Day

6 – Take Your Webmaster To Lunch Day

7 – National Strawberry Sundae Day

7 – National Macaroni Day

7 – Tell the Truth Day

7 – Global Forgiveness Day

7 – National Father Daughter Take a Walk Day

8 – National Chocolate with Almonds Day

9 – National Sugar Cookie Day

10 – National Piña Colada Day

10 – Teddy Bear Picnic Day

11 – National Blueberry Muffin Day

11 – National Rainier Cherry Day

11 – Cheer Up the Lonely Day

12 – National Pecan Pie Day

12 – Different Colored Eyes Day

13 – National French Fries Day

13 – Embrace Your Geekness Day

13 – Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

14 – National Grand Marnier Day

14 – National Mac & Cheese Day

14 – Pandemonium Day

15 – National Ice Cream Day

15 – National Tapioca Pudding Day

15 – Gummi Worm Day

16 – Fresh Spinach Day

16 – National Corn Fritter Day

17 – National Peach Ice Cream Day

18 – National Hot Dog Day

18 – National Caviar Day

19 – National Daiquiri Day

20 – National Lollipop Day

20 – Ugly Truck Day

21 – National Junk Food Day

22 – National Penuche Fudge Day

22 – Parent’s Day

22 – Hammock Day

23 – National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

24 – National Tequila Day

24 – National Drive-Thru Day

24 – Cousins Day

25 – National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

25 – Culinarians Day

26 – Chili Dog Day

26 – National Coffee Milkshake Day

26 – Aunt and Uncle’s Day

26 – All or Nothing Day

27 – National Creme Brulee Day

27 – National Scotch Day

28 – National Milk Chocolate Day

29 – National Chicken Wing Day

29 – National Lasagna Day

29 – International Tiger Day

30 – National Cheesecake Day

30 – Father-in-Law Day

30 – Paperback Book Day

31 – National Raspberry Cake Day

Need help generating some buzz for your restaurant marketing efforts? RestaurantNews.com offers an affordable, dependable, effective outlet for your restaurant news. For more information, please visit http://www.restaurantnews.com/press-release/.