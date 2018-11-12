Restaurant Chains Open Thanksgiving Day 2018

RestaurantNews.com has put together the following list of some of the restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving Day to serve your family and friends. Be sure to call your local restaurant in advance to confirm participation and pricing.

For those who prefer to dine at home, please see Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals for Carryout 2018.

Acapulco will serve an all-day buffet which consists of traditional Mexican dishes, seafood, turkey and ham carving station, traditional Thanksgiving dishes along with desserts and salads. Pricing at all Acapulco locations will be $26.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids 12 and under. Acapulco will be open on Thanksgiving from 11am – 7pm. The Downey location will be open from 11am – 8:30pm.

Ben’s Kosher Deli – Dining rooms will be be seating at 1:00, 2:30, 5:00 and 7:15 pm (no 7:15 pm seating in Manhattan and Scarsdale). Reservations recommended. Roast Turkey Dinner, $26.99 (includes homemade soup and soft drink). Kid’s Feast, $9.99 (includes soft drink and kid’s dessert). Regular meals also available.

Black Angus Steakhouse encourages you to make your reservations now for its Thanksgiving Dinner. Choice of soup or garden salad with warm molasses bread, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sage dressing, sweet potato, steamed broccoli and fresh cranberry sauce. Pumpkin pie with whipped cream. $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Price may vary by location.

Bob Evans is open until 8 pm. Get your choice of Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing, Hickory-Smoked Ham or Country-Fried Steak, three sides, endless bread and a slice of pie for just $14.99 (Dine-in Only).

Boston Market is open on Thanksgiving with a special Thanksgiving day menu, which includes Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast or Signature Rotisserie Chicken individual meals or “feasts for three,” plus home style holiday sides, appetizers and whole pies. Returning for a second year is Thanksgiving Home Delivery, which features six, fully-prepared and pre-cooked signature Boston Market Thanksgiving meal options that will be shipped directly to your door – a complete Thanksgiving meal (which includes an 11 – 12 pound whole, roasted turkey, even!) for 12 is just $99 plus shipping and tax.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will be open at the following locations: Galveston, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Laughlin, Biloxi and San Antonio.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurants are serving up a Thanksgiving Feast with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill will be serving an All You Can Eat Turkey Dinner (3-course) for $21.99. Includes all the fixings. Raisin Glased Baked Ham 3-course also available for $19.99. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Apple Cornbread Stuffing, Baby Beans Amandine, Candied Carrots and Cranberry Sauce. Children 12 and under $9.99. Other entrees available: Classic Dill Salmon, Queen Cut Prime Rib, Parmesan Crusted Chicken or Hand-Cut Filet Mignon.

Chevys Fresh Mex is serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal available at all Chevys locations from 11am-7pm, in addition to their regular menu. The three-course Thanksgiving meal will feature a mixed green salad for starters, followed by an entrée of roast turkey with mole sauce, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, jalapeno cheddar bread, and cranberry sauce. A mini pumpkin pie will top it all off for dessert. Pricing varies by location: At Chevys in Emeryville, the three-course meal will be $23.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids; at Chevys in Sacramento, Lake Buena Vista, South San Francisco, and Ontario the pricing will be $22.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids; at all other Chevys locations, the pricing will be $21.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids.

Chompie’s is open until 3pm and is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner for $19.99 per person, dine in or to-go. $9.99 for kids 10 & under. Dinner includes sliced oven roasted turkey breast, homemade stuffing and gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, candied yams and more.

Claim Jumper Restaurants will be serving its Thanksgiving Menu from 11am – 6pm at most locations. Appetizers include Spinach Artichoke Dip, Mozzarella Sticks, and Cowboy Candied Bacon. All entrees served with a choice of freen salad or Caesar salad. Entree choices include Roasted Turkey ($24.99), Ham Dinner ($24.99), Roasted Tri-Tip ($25.99), Ham & Turkey Supper ($26.99) and The Feast ($29.99). Prime Rib, Salmon Oscar and Grilled Shrimp also available. Vegetarian entree available. Not valid at Golden Nugget Las Vegas or Opry Mills locations.

Country Cookin is serving up their Thanksgiving Day Feast with turkey or ham with all-you-can-eat holiday salads and sides for $11.99 (kids 10 and under $5.99). Most locations open and serving breakfast from 7-11 am and a traditional Thanksgiving Feast from 11am-4 pm. Not served at Harrisonburg location.

Cracker Barrel will serve a special in-store Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with turkey gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. Pie slices can be topped with the new salted caramel nut ice cream at no additional charge. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99/adult and $7.99/child.

El Torito’s all-day buffet will be available from 11am – 7pm, and will feature traditional Mexican dishes, a turkey and ham carving station, traditional Thanksgiving dishes, and a pasta bar along with salads and desserts. Pricing varies by location: El Torito in Hawthorne will offer the buffet for $23.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids; El Torito in Redondo Beach, Dana Point, Monterey and San Leandro will offer the buffet for $29.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids; all other El Torito locations open on Thanksgiving, including Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Lakewood, Westminster, Torrance, Tustin, West Covina, Woodland Hills, Anaheim, Northridge, Laguna Hills, Stockton, Sherman Oaks, La Mesa, Ontario, San Bernardino, Irvine, Long Beach Atlantic, Pasadena, Milpitas, Yorba Linda, Orange, Cypress, Palmdale, Corona, and Riverside Plaza will offer the buffet for $26.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. El Torito’s Marina del Rey location will be open with the regular menu. All other El Torito locations will be closed.

FATZ is open Thanksgiving at 11am.

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill – Joe’s Turkey Deal for $14.99! Over a half pound of oven roasted turkey breast, mounds of mashed potatoes and stuffing with giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, Caesar Salad, rolls and a beverage.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse opens at 11am serving a three course Thanksgiving meal for $42.00 per adult. Main Course includes Mixed Herb Roasted Turkey Breast with turkey gravy, and Housemade Sage and Brioche Bread Stuffing or Sliced Beef Tenderloin. Children under 12 Thanksgiving Menu available for $19.00.

Fogo de Chão is open on Thanksgiving and will offer a unique menu on that day, which, in addition to fire-roasted meats and Market Table offerings, include Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Au Jus, Cranberry Relish, Brazilian Sausage and Apple Dressing and Sweet Potato Casserole. Reservations can be made at fogo.com; children 6 and under dine free, children 7 to 12 are half price