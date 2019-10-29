Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/29/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Cincinnati, OH-based DEWEY’S PIZZA (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit, from 24 to 25 (4% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 90. Private party services are available. Trading areas are IL, KY, MO and OH.

Winnipeg, MB-based CHICKEN DELIGHT (founded 1952) has increased by 1 unit, from 19 to 20 (5% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is limited. Catering and drive-thru services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in MB, ON and SK.

Atlanta, GA-based YOGLI MOGLI (founded 2009) has increased by 10 units for the Kale Me Crazy concept, from 15 to 25 (67% concept growth). The company also operates the 10-unit Yogli Mogli concept. Overall company increase was from 25 to 35 (40% company growth). The restaurant concepts are fast casual, serving salads, sandwiches, smoothies and frozen yogurt. Per person price range is $4-$12+. Seating is for about 40. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, CO, GA, MS and NC.

Oregon-based MO’S SEAFOOD & CHOWDER (founded 1946) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual soup and seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 70. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in OR.

North Vancouver, BC-based EARLS (founded 1982) has increased by 1 unit, from 69 to 70 (1% growth). These family/casual restaurants serve American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and seating for about 250. Trading areas are AB, AZ, BC, CO, FL, MA, MB, ON, SK, VA, WA and YT.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Louisville, KY-based BUBBA’S 33 (founded 2013) has increased by 9 units, from 20 to 29 (45% growth) and entered into AZ, FL, MD, NJ, OK and VA. This family/casual sports bar is open for dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CO, FL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NM, OH, OK, TX and VA.

Illinois-based BUTTERFIELD’S PANCAKE HOUSE & RESTAURANT (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit for Butterfield’s Pancake House, from 4 to 5 (25% concept growth) and by 1 unit for Butters Pancakes and Cafe, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). Overall company increase was from 5 to 7 (40% company growth). This family/casual concept specializes in breakfast foods, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AZ and IL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

North Charleston, SC-based EAST BAY DELI (founded 2001) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual deli is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 50. Locations sell beer and offer catering, delivery and online ordering services. All the restaurants are in SC. We last featured this concept on 9/18/18 (60% growth).

