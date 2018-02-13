Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/13/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Haddonfield, NJ-based PJW RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1983) has increased by 3 units for the PJ Whelihan’s Pub concept, from 16 to 19 (19% concept growth). The company also operates The Chophouse (1), The Pour House (3) and Treno Pizza Bar (1). Overall company increase was from 21 to 24 (14% growth). These family/casual restaurant/bar concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a per person check average of $10-$30+. Average seating is for about 250. Banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are NJ and PA.

Perrysburg, OH-based BENNETT ENTERPRISES LLC (founded 1955) has increased by 1 unit for the Ralphie’s Sports Eatery concept, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The company is also a franchisee of 13 Bob’s Big Boy locations. The restaurants are family/casual sports bars, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Units seat about 200 and offer private party facilities. All the restaurants are located in OH.

Seattle, WA-based DUKE’S SEAFOOD & CHOWDER (founded 1976) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This family/casual seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 125. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants trade in WA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Dallas, TX-based KIRBY’S STEAKHOUSE (founded 1954) has increased by 1 unit for the Kirby’s Steakhouse concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth, entered OK) and by 1 unit for the Mickey Mantle’s concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Nickel And Rye (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 7 (40% company growth). These upscale steakhouse concepts are open for dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are OK and TX.

Houston, TX-based TAQUERIA EL SOL DE MEXICO has increased by 2 units, from 6 to 8 (33% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Locations have seating for about 30. Beer is served. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

San Diego, CA-based TRULUCK’S SEAFOOD STEAK & CRAB has increased by 1 unit for the Truluck’s concept, from 11 to 12 (9% concept growth). The company also operates Steve Fields Steak & Lobster (1). Overall company increase was from 12 to 13 (8% company growth). These upscale steak and seafood restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for around 200. Private party services are available. Trading areas are CA, FL and TX. We last featured this company on 9/27/16 (9% growth).

Florida-based LITTLE GREEK (founded 2004) has increased by 6 units, from 29 to 35 (21% growth) and entered into OH. This fast casual Greek concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40, offering catering and online ordering services. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, FL, GA, KY, OH and TX. We last featured this concept on 11/15/16 (21% growth).

Orlando, FL-based KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFE (founded 2006) has increased by 6 units, from 24 to 30 (25% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast and lunch, serving American cuisine. Seating is for about 100. All are located in FL. Franchising is available. We wrote about this concept on 12/20/16 (33% growth).

