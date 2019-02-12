Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/12/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Portsmouth, NH-based JOE’S NEW YORK PIZZA (founded 1996) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These quick serve take-out restaurants are open for lunch and dinner with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer is sold and seating is for about 20. Delivery is available. Locations are in NH.

Arlington, VA-based JOE’S PLACE PIZZA AND PASTA (founded 1978) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These family/casual Italian & pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering and delivery options are available. All the locations are in VA.

Texas-based JOSE’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT (founded 2004) has increased by 3 units, from 2 to 5 (150% growth). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-20+ per person check average. Full bar service is offered and seating is for about 100. Trading areas are located in TX.

Houston, TX-based ADAIR FAMILY RESTAURANTS (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit for the Skeeter’s Mesquite Grill concept, from 4 to 5 (25% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 8 to 9 (13% growth). The other company concept is called Los Tios (4). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurant are in TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Harrisburg, PA-based AROOGA’S GRILLE HOUSE & SPORTS BAR (founded 2008) has increased by 2 units, from 18 to 20 (11% growth). These family/casual American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 300. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are located in CT, NY, PA and RI. Franchise opportunities are available.

Springfield, MO-based BIG WHISKEY’S (founded 2006) has increased by 7 units, from 5 to 12 (140% growth). These family/casual American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 250. Catering and franchising are available. All locations are in MO.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Louisville, KY-based PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA (founded 1985) has increased by 48 units, from 5199 to 5247 (1% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Delivery and online ordering are available. About half the units are franchised. Trading areas are AB, AK, AL, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MB, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NB, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, OR, PA, PE, RI, SC, SD, SK, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV and WY. We last wrote about this company on 5/15/18 (5% growth).

