Reconstruction Partners Advises Tacolicious, Inc. on Capital Raise and Strategic Planning

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant advisory group Reconstruction Partners has announced the successful growth capital formation effort for its client Tacolicious, Inc. Tacolicious, founded 2009, is a multi-unit full-service Mexican restaurant chain with locations in San Francisco and Los Angeles. New York City-based Feenix Venture Partners provided the debt capital for the chain.

Tacolicious engaged Reconstruction Partners to provide strategic and financial counsel for the development of a strategic growth plan and capital raise. Reconstruction Partners’ far-reaching experience in the food service and hospitality industry was influential in completing the deal.

Joe Hargrave, founder & CEO of Tacolicious, Inc., said, “Reconstruction Partners navigated my company through a very bumpy reorganization in 2017. They introduced me to a great lender during the pandemic when we needed it most. Most recently they brokered a deal with Tacolicious and a very high-quality capital partner. Wallace and Lee are industry professionals who get the job done, but most importantly, they’re good friends.”

Wallace Hite and Lee Cohn, the founding members and managing partners of Reconstruction Partners, said, “We have worked with Joe and his team and the exceptional brand they have created for several years. The restaurants are amazing, the team is committed and their future is something we will enjoy seeing.” They added, “The Feenix team was outstanding and they worked tirelessly to provide Tacolicious with its capital needs. It was a seamless closing.”

About Reconstruction Partners

Reconstruction Partners, founded by Lee Cohn and Wallace Hite, is a founder focused, full-service advisory company focused on chain restaurants, emerging restaurant brands, troubled companies and franchising with offices in Nashville and Phoenix. The principals of the company have over 100 years of combined industry experience, nearly 80 of which are at the C-level. The partners work in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, raising capital both debt and equity capital and providing necessary strategic planning to prepare companies for their next stage of growth. For more about Reconstruction Partners, please visit www.ReconstructionPartners.com .

About Feenix Venture Partners

Feenix Venture Partners is a private investment firm established in 2017 and headquartered in New York City. Feenix provides growth capital through debt, hybrid and equity to small and medium sized businesses, primarily in the consumer sector. Feenix is an active investor in food & beverage, hospitality, direct-to-consumer ecommerce and SaaS businesses. For more information about the firm, please visit: www.feenixpartners.com .

About Tacolicious

Tacolicious started in 2009 as a stand at the acclaimed San Francisco Thursday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. Founder Joe Hargrave was inspired by time he spent in Mexico City, eating his way through spots such as Contra Mar and El Califia—modern, full-service restaurants with sparkling salsas and seasonal ingredients. Today what launched as a stand with a fittingly whimsical name has become a full-service, good-times concept with a Cal-Mex taco-centric menu that extends to tuna tostadas, albondigas, kale salad with quinoa and crispy hot churros. And, of course, lots of freshly squeezed margaritas. For information about Tacolicious, please visit: www.Tacolicious.com .

