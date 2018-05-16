Printers Row Lit Fest packs Chicago chefs onto Food & Dining stage

It has been a big year for cookbooks by Chicago chefs. Bill Kim, Stephanie Izard, John Coletta and Paul Kahan all launched titles in the past year, covering topics from Korean-style barbecue to Italian rice dishes, that allow you to cook some of your favorite restaurant dishes at home. To catch them live, come to Printers Row Lit Fest.

The Food & Dining stage will feature those chefs during the fest, June 9-10, at Jones College Prep High School. Among other headliners, chef Rick Bayless returns to the stage, Tribune beer writer Josh Noel reads from his new book, Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky talks with the “Chewing” podcast about pizza, and Tribune columnists John Kass, Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn welcome their loyal readers for coffee talks.

Other sessions include Atlanta chef Todd Richards cooking soul food from his new book, Indian Instant Pot cookbook sensation Urvashi Pitre (one of this year’s hottest topics) and two mezcal specialists exploring the Mexican import. Finally, for the first time, Food & Dining welcomes Between Bites, the Chicago organization that brings together chefs and writers who share their stories about food and life, an apropos program given this year’s festival theme, Storytelling. Here are details.

June 9

Coffee with John Kass: A conversation with Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass, with free coffee to kick off your day at the fest.

Demo: Bill Kim, chef of BellyQ and Urbanbelly, demos recipes from his cookbook “Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces.”

The Mystique of Mezcal: Emma Janzen, author of “Mezcal: The History, Craft & Cocktails of the World’s Ultimate Artisanal Spirit,” and Caitlin Laman, founder of cocktail festival Chicago Style and beverage director of Ace Hotel Chicago, in conversation with Tribune Deputy Food & Dining Editor Joseph Hernandez.

Demo: Stephanie Izard, chef of Girl & the Goat, Duck Duck Goat and Little Goat Diner, and an Iron Chef and Top Chef champion, cooks from her second cookbook, “Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times.”

Beer talk: Tribune beer writer Josh Noel sits for a Q&A about his new book, “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business,” with Ray Daniels, author, beer writer and founder of the Cicerone Certification Program.

Demo: Veteran Chicago chef John Coletta (Quartino, Entre Nous, Primavera, Caliterra) cooks from “Risotto & Beyond: 100 Authentic Italian Rice Recipes for Antipasti, Soups, Salads, Risotti, One-Dish Meals, and Desserts.”

Pizza City: "Chewing" podcast hosts Louisa Chu and Monica Eng interview Steve Dolinsky, WLS-Ch. 7’s Hungry Hound, about his new book “Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago Is America's Greatest Pizza Town.”

June 10

Coffee with Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn: A conversation with Tribune columnists Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn, with free coffee served.

Demo: Urvashi Pitre shares cooking tips on the hottest kitchen appliance, the Instant Pot, as she demos from her just-as-hot “Indian Instant Pot Cookbook,” whose butter chicken recipe went viral online earlier this year.

Hidden Chicago: Bruce Kraig and Colleen Taylor Sen, co-editors of “The Chicago Food Encyclopedia,” in conversation with Food & Dining writer Bill Daley, explore the city’s little-known foodways.

Demo: James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Paul Kahan (Avec, Blackbird, Publican) cooks from his first book, “Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall,” which we described in our review as worth the 20-year wait.

Between Bites: The storytelling outfit takes over the Food & Dining stage to host two chefs, Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde and Kevin Hickey of Duck Inn, along with F&D Deputy Editor Joseph Hernandez, who will all read food-related stories on the theme “A New Chapter.”

Demo: Todd Richards, chef of Richard’s Southern Fried in Atlanta, cooks from his first book, “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 recipes.”

Demo: Rick Bayless, multiple James Beard Award winner, cookbook author, star of “Mexico — One Plate at a Time” and chef (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Lena Brava, Cruz Blanca, Tortas Frontera), shares recipes and stories.

For updates on event times, plus the rest of Lit Fest's programs, visit printersrowlitfest.org.

