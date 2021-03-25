Premier Full Service Waffle Program for Restaurants – Heartland Waffles is Your Answer

For over 30 years Heartland Waffles has been a provider of commercial waffle irons and mixes to the hospitality industry.

Heartland’s heavy-duty, compact waffle irons are part of its’ cost effective waffle program which includes mix, syrup, toppings and much more. It’s quick and easy for restaurants, colleges, and hotels to add fresh baked waffles to their menu with Heartland.

Get started with Heartland’s Waffle Program: visit www.heartlandwaffles.com or call 866.571.0222

