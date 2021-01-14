Potatoes are Returning: The First in Taco Bell’s Vegetarian Plans to Make This Year Better Than Last

Teaming up with Beyond Meat® and the return of potatoes bring endless vegetarian customizations to Taco Bell’s craveable menu offerings

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco Bell ® is starting fresh in 2021, especially with its vegetarian fans. The brand is kicking the year off with the return of potatoes and exploring a new plant-based protein with Beyond Meat®.

After a brief hiatus from menus due to Taco Bell’s menu simplification efforts last year, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be back starting March 11. Taco Bell is also teaming up with Beyond Meat to create an innovative new plant-based protein that will be tested in the next year. Taco Bell chose to team up with Beyond Meat as a category leader with a proven track record of attracting younger customers with its irresistibly delicious plant-based offerings. Although Taco Bell has long been a destination for vegetarians, this will be the brand’s first foray into plant-based meat in the U.S.

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. “We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love.”

Vegetarian isn’t just a trend for Taco Bell. The brand has had meatless menu items like the bean burrito for many years, was the first QSR to partner with the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) back in 2015, and currently has over 30 vegetarian ingredients on the U.S. menu. Taco Bell’s vegetarian efforts are also prominent globally. With offerings like pulled-oats vegan protein throughout Europe or the Halloumi Crunchwrap that was offered in Cyprus, fans can enjoy mouth-watering vegetarian creations from Taco Bell locations around the world.

While Taco Bell has always been a go-to spot for vegetarians, even meat-loving fans crave an iconic Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme®, a classic Cheese Quesadilla, or a flavorful Black Bean Chalupa. These items, along with tons of other veggie options, can be found on the Veggie Cravings Menu online and in the app, or by using the Veggie Mode toggle on our in-restaurant kiosks.

The potato bites are AVA-certified vegan and customers can easily swap meat for potatoes or beans on any of Taco Bell’s menu items. Fans can order the Spicy Potato Soft Taco for $1** and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes for $1.49** when they’re back on the menu in March at participating U.S. locations.

*American Vegetarian Association-certified vegetarian food items are lacto-ovo, allowing consumption of dairy and eggs but not animal byproducts. Vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur, which may not be acceptable to certain types of vegetarian diets. Neither Taco Bell, our employees, franchisees nor the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross contact.

**Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Tax extra.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell’s Twitter , Taco Bell News’ Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

The post Potatoes are Returning: The First in Taco Bell’s Vegetarian Plans to Make This Year Better Than Last first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.