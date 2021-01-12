Alexandra Kukulka / Pioneer Pres / Pioneer Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Police investigating armed robbery in Northbrook Court mall parking lot

January 12, 2021 | 3:44pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Kaitlin Edquist
Alexandra Kukulka / Pioneer Pres / Pioneer Press

Northbrook police are reviewing video surveillance and looking for the SVU-type vehicle involved.