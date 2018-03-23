Pokeatery Walnut Creek is Hosting Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, March 24

Pokeatery’s newest location in Walnut Creek (1345 Newell Ave., Suite B) is hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, March 24 at 11 A.M. The first 100 guests in line will receive a free poké box, and Pokeatery will be offering buy one, get one free poké boxes all day long.

The First 100 People In Line At 11 AM Will Receive Free Poké Box

Walnut Creek, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Pokeatery, the popular Northern California-based concept known for its build-your-own poké boxes, signature pokecado toast, and Dole Whip floats, is hosting a Grand Opening celebration for its Walnut Creek location on Saturday, March 24 at 11 A.M. The first 100 guests in line will receive a free poké box and pineapple mason jar with a surprise voucher to be used at their next visit. In addition, the Walnut Creek location will be offering buy one, get one free poké boxes all day long, as well as giving every guest a free pineapple mason jar with a voucher insider.

The Walnut Creek shop, located at 1345 Newell Ave. Suite B, initially opened doors in January and is the first of three franchised stores to be opened in Northern California by Gary Zhu and Julie Ren. They are actively seeking real estate options for the two additional stores, which are slated to open over the next two years.

“We never could have anticipated the immediate level of success we’ve been experiencing these last few weeks,” said franchisee Gary Zhu. “Since the community has already been so welcoming to us, we are more than thrilled to be officially celebrating the Grand Opening with the people of Walnut Creek.”

Pokeatery was founded by husband and wife duo Derek and Joann Chung who, after managing family-owned sushi restaurants for over 20 years, decided to bring fresh, authentic Hawaiian poké to the mainland. The concept quickly grew a following in Northern California and became known for their completely customizable poké bowls, which are loaded up with rice, noodles, or greens as a base, stacked with unlimited mix-ins, sauces, and toppings, and finished with proteins like ahi, yellowtail, salmon, octopus, tofu, and more. Additional menu standouts are the Dole Whip floats and Pokeatery’s signature pokecado toast, which guests can customize or choose from one of the pre-selected menu variations.

The poké concept currently operates three locations in Northern California (Walnut Creek, San Mateo, and Castro Valley) and one in Austin, TX. Pokeatery recently announced a new franchised location will be opening in Charlotte, NC within the next year.

Pokeatery is partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn about franchising opportunities visit http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2017-10-06/357xx7

About Pokeatery

Inspired by the love of the Hawaiian Islands, Pokeatery founders, Joann and Derek Chung, wanted to bring some of their favorite flavors to the mainland, and offer a place where anyone could come and enjoy great poké bowls as a meal whenever they crave it. Pokeatery has taken the Hawaiian flavors of poké and updated with a modern California twist, offering several delicious varieties made with sashimi-grade Ahi, Albacore, Salmon and more. Their sustainably-sourced, quality seafood menu is complemented with quality produce and ingredients. Pokeatery offers a wide variety of bases, sauces and toppings, allowing customers to create customizable poké bowls in a fast casual atmosphere. For more information and menu details visit www.pokeatery.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

