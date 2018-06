I’ll be on American Voices on Sirius XM (channel 124 POTUS) this weekend with the one and only Bill Bradley! We talk mostly about pizza but there’s probably a moment in there in which I reveal my complete lack of sports knowledge/interest beyond knowing he was on the Knicks in the 1960s.

TUNE IN:

Saturday: 8pm ET

Sunday: 11am ET

on Channel 124 SiriusXM POTUS