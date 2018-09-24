Pizza Inn Wraps Up 60th Anniversary with Peel-A-Prize Contest

America’s Hometown Pizza Place is giving away $5,000 and more during its sweepstakes Sept. 24–Dec. 31

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn is pulling out all the stops for the final months of its 60th anniversary year with its Peel-A-Prize sweepstakes.

America’s Hometown Pizza Place is partnering with Coca-Cola to host Peel-A-Prize – a contest in which customers have a chance to win prizes when they buy a 32-ounce beverage at Pizza Inn.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 24, when customers buy a 32-ounce drink, they can peel a tab off their cup to see if they won a prize. One lucky guest will win the grand prize of $5,000! Other prizes include Free Pizza for a Year, a free pizza buffet, free 16-ounce drink, free medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert and more!

“We wanted to end our 60th anniversary with a bang!” said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of marketing. “We are excited to give one lucky Pizza Inn fan a check for $5,000 as well as other cool prizes to our customers. It is a big thank you for supporting us for 60 years.”

Customers can turn in winning tabs for smaller prizes to their local Pizza Inn for redemption. The grand prize must be mailed per the official rules found on pizzainn.com/peel-a-prize. The contest ends on Dec. 31, or while supply lasts.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

