Pizza Guys Expanding in San Jose

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food – is further expanding its San Jose presence by opening its fourth San Jose Pizza Guys location. This new location will be the 20th location for the brand in the greater Bay Area. The new location will be opened by Amrik Bola, and is the first of three Pizza Guys locations that he is planning on opening up throughout San Jose. The new restaurant will be located at 4605 Cherry Avenue and is slated to open in late March.

This is not Bola’s first experience as a franchisee. Bola has 20 years of experience owning and operating various franchise brands, and has vast experience in the pizza franchise space. He is eager to be joining the Pizza Guys team, and is excited to help the brand expand its presence in the San Jose market.

“After learning more about the Pizza Guys concept I knew it was a brand I wanted to grow in San Jose,” said Bola. “I raised my family in San Jose, so to be able to help Pizza Guys expand its presence in the market and share with our family, friends, and the broader community is a very special feeling. I am eager to open my doors and introduce more people to Pizza Guys.”

As a takeout and delivery concept, when the pandemic struck, Pizza Guys already had the infrastructure in place to provide service to customers when stay-at-home orders were implemented. The brand also already had the operations and processes in place to continue to get people their food through delivery and takeout. In order to ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Pizza Guys implemented tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, cashless payments and has put up sneeze guards in stores as well.

“The support from corporate throughout the entire process has been fantastic,” added Bola. “Pizza Guys has been with me every step of the way, and I am proud to become partners with them and help them expand their presence in the San Jose area. Their commitment to supporting their franchisees and the communities they serve is something that closely aligned with my values.”

Throughout the pandemic Pizza Guys’ loyal customers have stuck with the brand, and an increase in demand for delivery and takeout has led to incredible growth and success. To keep up with increased demand, Pizza Guys hired over 300 new employees across the system, providing jobs to those whose employment had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pizza Guys has always put community first including donating thousands of pizzas to healthcare workers since the start of the pandemic and giving employees free pizzas to take home after each shift.

“Dedicated and knowledgeable franchisees like Amrik are what help Pizza Guys continue to grow and serve new communities,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “Our concept has proven to be incredibly resilient throughout Covid-19 which has positioned us to hire new employees and support the communities we serve, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that Amrik will have on the San Jose community.”

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

