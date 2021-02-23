Pieology’s Bake at Home Kit – Perfect Timing for Pizza Lovers

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pieology , the innovative fast-casual pizza brand has come up with a perfect solution for hungry pizza lovers looking for an even fresher pizza experience.

Available now at 26 locations, Pieology just rolled out its new deliverable for pizza aficionados, their friends, and families.

It’s new, ‘Bake At Home’ pizza allows guests to customize the pizzas they know and love at Pieology, but bring it home and bake it fresh right in their ovens. Now, pizza lovers everywhere can order up pizza builds for any occasion and cook them at their convenience! Bake at Home pizzas allow up to five toppings. Recommend baking within 24 hours.

