Peninsula Pilots and Tradition Brewing Company partner to create 'Beer Club'

Tradition Brewing Co. and the Peninsula Pilots are officially playing on the same team when it comes to doing business.

The summer collegiate baseball team and the Newport News brewery teamed up to create a partnership for the season. The Pilots, which play at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, are members of the wooden-bat Coastal Plain League.

The key aspect of the partnership will be the “Baseball Bat Beer Mug Club.” Peninsula Pilots general manager Darin Knicely said the membership will include in-stadium discounts at the Pilots’ Tiki Bar as well as discounts at Tradition. There are only 140 spots available this season, he said.

Members will receive a 12-ounce wooden baseball bat beer mug that features a custom logo of War Memorial Stadium with Tradition and Pilots logos.

A membership pre-sale will run April 1-30 for $99 and increase to $129 on May 1. In addition to the mug and discounts, the cost also includes a $50 gift card for food and beverages at Pilots games, Knicely said.

“It’s a great partnership,” said Tradition Brewing Co. owner Andy Beale. “You can’t go to a ball game if you’re of age and not have a beer.”

Knicely said Tradition Brewing won out against multiple breweries that also approached the team to participate in the partnership. He said the team chose Tradition because of their like-minded ability to connect with the community.

“We absorbed early on that they were creative and smart, but also passionate and they make really good beer and that helps,” said Peninsula Pilots owner Henry Morgan.

Both sides have agreed to events to create a presence at the ball field and the brewery, including family friendly pop-ups with Peninsula Pilots head coach Hank Morgan, baseball trivia and game nights, and a “Meet the Players” event at Tradition Brewing Co.

The brewery also will have a beer tent at Peninsula Pilots home games, and provide canned and on-tap beers during every home game, including opening day June 1.

For more information, visit traditionbrewing.com, peninsulapilots.com or call the Peninsula Pilots at 757-245-2222 or Tradition Brewing Co. at 757-592-9393.

Grill Master Invitational

The first Grill Master Invitational is noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bell Isle Marina, 2 Bells Island Drive in Hampton. The festival will feature food, drinks, vendors and a grill master competition between three local chefs. Part of the proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen foundation. Free and open to the public. Info: facebook.com/BellIsleMarina or 757-850-0466.

Ironclad Distillery taproom opens

Ironclad Distillery (124 23rd St. in Newport News) reveals its taproom during a grand opening event noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The celebration will include bourbon tastings, cocktails, live music and free distillery tours. Info: ironcladdistillery.com or email hi@ironcladdistillery.com.

Yorktown meadery places in international competition

Melo Lion Meads won a silver medal at the Mazer Cup, an international commercial mead competition in Denver, Colo. The Yorktown meadery was the only meadery in Virginia to medal at the competition, according to owner Casey Jackson. Info: Melolion.com.

Award finalist

Yorktown Texas Roadhouse managing partner Todd Smith is a finalist to win the Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner of the Year Award. Smith is one of 25 other national finalists. The grand prize is $25,000 and the winner will be announced April 17, according to a news release. The Texas Roadhouse in York County is located at 5615, 109 Cybernetics Way

Biscuit maker wins regional award

A biscuit maker at a Hampton Hardee’s was named one of the four best biscuit makers by Hardee’s franchise operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises. Brittany Bailey of the Hardee’s located at 905 Big Bethel Road in Hampton competed against more than 1,000 other Hardee’s biscuit makers from four states to win the regional award. Boddie-Noell Enterprises is the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the country, according to a news release from the company.

Brewery roundup

Alewerks (189 B Ewell Road, Williamsburg area) hosts a beer dinner 6-8 p.m. Friday. The dinner includes four courses by the Hungry Hungry Arrow food truck paired with four beer samples. Tickets are $30. Info: alewerks-brewing-co.myshopify.com or 757-220-3670.

The Oozefinch Craft Brewery (81 Patch Road, Fort Monroe) released Pretty Young Thing, a Brett IPA collaboration with Ocelot. More info: Facebook.com/OozlefinchBeers.

Tradition Brewing Co. (700 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Newport News) releases its Bock Bock Goose Dopplebock at 2 p.m. Friday. Info: traditionbrewing.com.

