The Unique Orange Variety You Should Never Eat Raw

Mandarins, tangerines, and clementines are just a few orange varieties prized for their juicy, sweet but tangy flesh. These citrus fruits can be consumed on their own as a snack or incorporated into delicious salads or desserts. But one lesser-known orange variety has often faded into the background, simply because it's just a bit different from the rest. Although you shouldn't consume it raw, it doesn't mean other ways to use it this orange can't be found.

Bergamot is the orange at hand, known for a bitter, unpleasant taste that can cause most to avoid it entirely. However, what bergamot fruit lacks in sweetness it makes up for in its valuable rind, laden with incredibly fragrant oils that can infuse whatever it touches with incredible citrus goodness. While it can't be snacked on like a sweet clementine, bergamot has a couple of unique uses in various foods that will surprise your palette. Keep a lookout for it the next time you're browsing citrus varieties in the produce section.