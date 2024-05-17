Your BLTs Will Never Be The Same With This Extra Ingredient

The classic BLT is a testament to the fact that you don't need a towering pile of ingredients to make a supremely satisfying sandwich. Crispy bacon adds richness and bite to fresh lettuce and juicy slices of tomato, while slices of toasted bread slathered in mayonnaise hold it all together. What more could you possibly want? The answer might be chicken skin.

We're not talking about the soggy skin that slips off your average grocery-store rotisserie chicken. We're talking about the delicate, almost candy-like outer layer that graces a crispy roast chicken. Enter the BLCCS (trend it), the poultry lover's answer to the BLT.

If you've ever tucked into a plate of shmaltz and gribenes, you already know that crispy chicken skin mimics the texture, saltiness, fattiness, and umami of its cured pork counterpart. As a bacon sub-in, chicken skin trades intense smokiness for a slightly more neutral — but no less luxurious — flavor. Once you make the switch, you may never go back.