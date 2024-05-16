11 High Protein Breakfast Cereals, Ranked

At the bottom of this ranking of high-protein breakfast cereals is Eat Your Mouth Off's 100% Plant Based Chocolate cereal, which I gave a score of 2.5 out of 10. This cereal performs especially well in the nutritional department, as each serving contains 22 grams of protein and no sugar, making it appealing at first glance.

Unfortunately, this is where the good news ends. This is one of the most expensive options among the cereals I sampled. At $1.30 per ounce, those on a tight budget might be deterred from buying it. Though the texture of this cereal is suitably crunchy — not getting overly soggy even after adding milk — the flavor is oddly reminiscent of a childhood breakfast cereal, and not in a good way.

I cannot explain how or why, considering the non-existent sugar content of this cereal, but from the moment you sniff it, sweetness smacks you in the face, as does a kind of synthetic chocolate back note. This continues once you taste it, as its flavor is cloying and contains a quite unpleasant aftertaste. There might be some ways to improve this breakfast cereal, but I'm not sure any of them would mask the underlying artificiality that may have appealed to me as a child, but does not as an adult.