For The Best Store-Bought Canned Biscuits, Don't Overlook This Classic Brand

Nothing beats hot, freshly baked buttermilk biscuits. While you can always follow your favorite homemade recipe, finding the time to prepare fresh biscuits on a whim may be challenging. Luckily, if you need a quick yet delicious option, canned biscuits are a tasty alternative for busier mornings. For the best canned biscuit in terms of quality and taste, look no further than the brand that has been an American staple for over 50 years: Pillsbury.

Pillsbury has been milling flour since the mid-1800s and making tubes of ready-made dough since the 1950s. This popular company offers several varieties of biscuits, yet Pillsbury Grands! Southern homestyle buttermilk biscuits are the cream of the crop. Apart from their savory buttery flavor, these canned delicacies rise to the occasion quite literally. Once baked, Grands! buttermilk biscuits exude a flaky and soft texture often found only in hand-mixed baked goods. What better way to greet your day than with an easy-to-prepare option that tastes just as delicious as homemade?

The added buttermilk flavor gives this biscuit variety an irresistible taste that pairs well with various condiments, toppings, and side dishes. Better yet, Grands! Southern homestyle buttermilk biscuits are easily prepared, leaving you with more room to make one delicious and convenient well-rounded meal.