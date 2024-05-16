We Tried Kit Kat's New Pink Lemonade Flavor So You Don't Have To

In Japan, Kit Kats are so popular that customers have over 300 flavors to choose from. In the United States, Kit Kat mavens have far less options, but are thankful nonetheless for what we have. While flavors like regular, white chocolate, and dark chocolate are always at the ready, in the past decade, Hershey's has been releasing several limited editions to mix things up. These Kit Kats tend to borrow familiar fun flavors from other foods, and pair well with a particular time of the year. The newest edition to the family is tapping the taste of a popular drink, and hoping that it will be quite the refreshing change of pace for summer 2024 – - Kit Kat Pink Lemonade.

So, what exactly is Kit Kat Pink Lemonade all about? Is it the coolest way to kick off the summer, or should we borrow the company's famous slogan, and say, "gimme a break." The fine folks at Hershey's sent us a few packs to find out for ourselves. This chew and review is based on taste, originality, summer vibes, Kit Kattiness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.