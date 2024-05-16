Kristen Kish's Method For The Absolute Best Sauteed Mushrooms

Fans of Bravo's "Top Chef" might remember when Season 10 winner Kristen Kish — who has since replaced Padma Lakshmi as the show's host — memorably won an elimination challenge with a simple French mushroom side dish, beating out a loaded Idaho baked potato and a strip steak, among other sumptuous 1950s-inspired dishes. So how did white button mushrooms, the most unassuming member of the fungus family, wow the judges? It might have had something to do with Kish's simple but brilliant method of cooking them.

To get the most flavor out of any mushroom variety — and as Kish later outlined in her 2017 cookbook "Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques" — she sautes them twice. The first round is to help them release their moisture, while the second round encourages browning and caramelization, which is the key to that meaty, umami flavor. She drains them between rounds, ensuring they are as moisture-free as possible for that final sear.

While some say not overcrowding your pan is the most important tip to follow for perfect sauteed mushrooms, Kish's double saute deserves equal billing.