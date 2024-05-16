Why Trader Joe's Wins For The Best Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs

The competition for frozen meatball supremacy is fierce out in the grocery store trenches. After all, nothing conjures up visions of a homemade dinner quite like spaghetti and meatballs, so it's important that whatever meatball you choose has the right taste and texture. What sets Trader Joe's Italian Style Meatballs apart from the rest of the pack is a combination of good flavor and mouthfeel that is close to homemade.

"I'm far from a meatball connoisseur, but I've gotta give Trader Giotto's Italian Style Meatballs a fairly enthusiastic thumbs up," said Nathan Rodgers on his blog What's Good at Trader Joe's. "I tried the large meatballs just by themselves, no fixings. Delicious. They tasted just like they smelled: rich, meaty, and full of peppers, garlic, onion, and parsley." And a Reddit user echoed the love, saying, "The Italian meatballs are legit one of the best items at TJs."

The homemade taste makes sense since the ingredients list is made up mostly of items you can find in your own kitchen like breadcrumbs, onion, bell pepper, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and onion powder. Not only that, they are a good size, with about two meatballs per 71-gram serving according to the store's website.