It's A Total Mistake To Pass On This Nutty Costco Treat
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is a big part of the chain's success. Considering that some big brands supply several favorite Kirkland products, it's not a surprise shoppers are impressed by many of these goods. And while Costco is the place for household and grocery essentials, it also has a lot to offer when it comes to snacks. Take the Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters, a wholesome treat consisting of cashews, pumpkin seeds, and almonds.
Each cluster is seasoned with a combination of honey, cane sugar, sea salt, and rice syrup, so they offer a nice balance of sweet and salty flavors. A two-pound bag of Costco's cashew clusters costs $10.99, according to the company's website. That's reasonable when you consider the high prices typically associated with cashews, which undergo an extensive and expensive harvesting process.
Although the clusters include other ingredients, each bag of Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters contains 50 percent cashews. Thanks to this combination of taste, quality, and affordability, Costco members seemingly can't get enough of this snack.
Kirkland cashew clusters lavished with online praise
If you want the unvarnished truth about the quality of a Costco product, you can find a lot of reviews and information online. As for the Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters, Costco shoppers on Reddit gave the product rave reviews. In a thread that dubbed the item "the best snack you can buy at Costco," most commenters heartily agreed with giving the designation to Kirkland cashew clusters.
Described as "addictive," it appears that the cashew clusters are on par with Costco's fan-favorite peanut butter pretzels. Another commenter said, "Yes!!! They are my favorite thing ever. Such a good price too." One person even claimed, "They make my jaw hurt so bad. Because I can't stop eating them," proving that not even a little pain can get in the way of a beloved snack.
Over on Facebook, a Costco member was equally passionate about the product. As stated by the shopper, "Too delicious. Impossible to stick to the 5 pieces for one serving!!!" A review posted on Instagram also expressed enthusiasm, labeling the snack a 4.5 out of 5 and describing it as "delightful."
Getting to the bottom of Costco and its cashews
Amidst all the Reddit praise for the clusters was an interesting claim regarding Costco's cashew purchasing practices. A commenter stated that "Costco is the #1 purchaser of cashews in the world," and that the chain takes special consideration to buying out the entire crop of cashews from suppliers, as opposed to only purchasing those of the highest quality. While there's not much to substantiate the latter claim, the company's website states that it sources cashews from "numerous countries" and insists upon safe working conditions from its suppliers.
The chain also claims to help farming operations when needed. As for Costco's ranking when it comes to cashew purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported that half of all global cashew sales can be attributed to the store. Additionally, the company sells "more than $300,000 worth a week." This output includes the tasty cashew clusters, as well as Costco Black Label cashews, which consist of W180 cashews beloved for their substantial size and delicious flavor.
When it comes to the many benefits of having a Costco membership, access to addictive cashew-based treats certainly ranks high.