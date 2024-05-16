It's A Total Mistake To Pass On This Nutty Costco Treat

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is a big part of the chain's success. Considering that some big brands supply several favorite Kirkland products, it's not a surprise shoppers are impressed by many of these goods. And while Costco is the place for household and grocery essentials, it also has a lot to offer when it comes to snacks. Take the Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters, a wholesome treat consisting of cashews, pumpkin seeds, and almonds.

Each cluster is seasoned with a combination of honey, cane sugar, sea salt, and rice syrup, so they offer a nice balance of sweet and salty flavors. A two-pound bag of Costco's cashew clusters costs $10.99, according to the company's website. That's reasonable when you consider the high prices typically associated with cashews, which undergo an extensive and expensive harvesting process.

Although the clusters include other ingredients, each bag of Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters contains 50 percent cashews. Thanks to this combination of taste, quality, and affordability, Costco members seemingly can't get enough of this snack.