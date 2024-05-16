The Most Important Tool You Need When Making Glazed Bacon

When making glazed bacon, make sure there is space between the slices. If you wind up with overlap, not only will you prevent some of those areas of contact from getting crispy, but they may end up sticking together and creating a bacon-y mess.

When applying your glaze, a pastry brush is a helpful tool, although you can also use a spoon to drizzle the glaze and then spread it evenly with the back of the spoon or an offset spatula. Alternately, you can pour your glaze in a shallow dish and dip your bacon slices — just be sure to drain off any excess, and try to keep the amount of glaze as even as possible from slice to slice so that your cooking time will be consistent. Lining the pan with parchment or foil will also help with cleanup.

After baking, resist temptation to move your bacon right away; give it a few minutes to cool down so that the glaze can set. And definitely don't place it on paper towels (as you might after frying plain bacon); the glaze will cause the paper to stick to your slices like glue, and that is a lot less delicious. Given how simple it is to make glazed bacon with this one single tool, you'll have plenty of motivation to perfect your glazing process.