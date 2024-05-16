The Foil Trick That Makes Frozen Breakfast Burritos Way Easier To Eat

Burritos are tasty, filling, and can be stored in the freezer for a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner whenever you're struck by an intense craving for Mexican cuisine. There are many ways to level up homemade burritos to guarantee peak deliciousness, but practical considerations are also important. For instance, when you're making breakfast burritos for the freezer, there is an easy trick that can prevent the protective foil layer from becoming stuck to tortillas when you reheat them later. Simply add a thin layer of oil to the inside of the foil, then use it to wrap the burrito. This oil makes it easier to release the foil from the tortilla and prevents tearing.

When freezing burritos, foil protects against freezer burn and prevents the burrito from absorbing any foul odors (remember that you can also eliminate refrigerator odors with a few drops of vanilla extract). Burritos should be wrapped securely in foil, then placed into a sealable plastic bag or container for greater protection. If secured correctly, burritos can be kept frozen for a maximum of six months.