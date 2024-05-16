The Professional Tips You Need For Pairing Foods With Tequila

It seems everyone's drinking tequila these days, from making fresh agave margaritas to mastering the art of the trendy ranch water cocktail. Long gone are the times when tequila was served only as a shot or a margarita; lately, there is a lot more to know about this spirit, and there are several premium brands that are smooth enough for sipping, just like a single malt Scotch. So it would be understandable if you're not sure which tequila to serve with which food since there are so many great examples to choose from. Not to worry, because Daily Meal spoke to Pablo Antinori, co-founder of Texas-based Socorro Tequila, who shared his expert pairing advice.

The most important guidelines to keep in mind if you're planning to pour tequila with a meal is to serve lighter blanco tequilas with foods that are light and fresh, like seafood, and save the reposados and añejos for heavier dishes. But, with that in mind, Antinori said you can also drink what you like. "Tequila is all about preference. If you enjoy a Jalisco Old Fashioned with a[n order of] ceviche, go you! Tequila should be a reason for getting together with loved ones and for enjoyment."