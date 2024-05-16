It's Official: Martha Stewart's 100th Book Is On Its Way
Martha Stewart fans and loyal followers, get ready: The iconic lifestyle expert, media powerhouse, cook, and writer is releasing her 100th book! "Martha: The Cookbook, 100 Favorite Recipes with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen" shares 100 of her favorite recipes, pairs them with Martha's personal tips to make you a better baker and cook, and includes photos that give readers a peek into her kitchen. What's bound to get fans excited is the fact that this isn't your average cookbook — the recipes in it represent milestones in Stewart's life and the stories lift the veil on her personal journey.
In a press release shared with Daily Meal, Stewart said, "This is a very exciting moment for me in my media career. It's hard to believe that I have created 100 personal, beautiful, and educational books in the last 42 years since the publication of my first Clarkson Potter book, Entertaining."
The landmark book is set to be released on November 5, 2024, and the hardcover will retail for $40. If you want to add to your Martha Stewart collection or are a newer fan looking to dive into the star's favorite stories, tips, and recipes, you can pre-order it on Amazon as well as other major book retailers.
A sneak preview of what's in Martha's new book
"Martha: The Cookbook" will feature a wide range of recipes and Martha Stewart's culinary revelations, starting with breakfast and brunch meals and moving on to appetizers, main dishes, desserts, and even cocktails. What's more, the recipes are quite varied; you can find modern concoctions as well as more classic meals, giving home cooks the option to try something traditional or to branch out into something new. Plus, they come in different portions, with recipes for one person as well as family and party-size platters.
In terms of a couple of specific dishes readers will find within the book's pages, there's her paella dish, a crowd-pleaser that she serves to friends visiting her in summer. The book also includes Martha Stewart's pierogi — a recipe passed down from her mother and her favorite childhood comfort food.
Described in the press release as "a scrapbook of Martha's life in cookbook form," this milestone 100th book seems to have something for everyone. As Martha Stewart noted in the press release, "Compiling 100 favorite recipes is difficult, but I think this collection will be useful and very well-liked by all readers."