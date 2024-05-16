It's Official: Martha Stewart's 100th Book Is On Its Way

Martha Stewart fans and loyal followers, get ready: The iconic lifestyle expert, media powerhouse, cook, and writer is releasing her 100th book! "Martha: The Cookbook, 100 Favorite Recipes with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen" shares 100 of her favorite recipes, pairs them with Martha's personal tips to make you a better baker and cook, and includes photos that give readers a peek into her kitchen. What's bound to get fans excited is the fact that this isn't your average cookbook — the recipes in it represent milestones in Stewart's life and the stories lift the veil on her personal journey.

In a press release shared with Daily Meal, Stewart said, "This is a very exciting moment for me in my media career. It's hard to believe that I have created 100 personal, beautiful, and educational books in the last 42 years since the publication of my first Clarkson Potter book, Entertaining."

The landmark book is set to be released on November 5, 2024, and the hardcover will retail for $40. If you want to add to your Martha Stewart collection or are a newer fan looking to dive into the star's favorite stories, tips, and recipes, you can pre-order it on Amazon as well as other major book retailers.