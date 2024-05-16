12 Genius McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Hacks You've Been Waiting For

The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is, in our view, the ultimate example of survival. This humble sandwich's origin story extends all the way back to 1962, when it was introduced partly to offer a meat-free option for Catholic customers on Fridays. Since then, the sandwich has stood the test of time, and although folks who order it are sometimes ridiculed, McDonald's has stuck by it. Maybe that's because it knows, deep down, how versatile its sandwich is. The Filet-O-Fish is one of the most hackable items on the McDonald's menu, and its simplicity, being made of just a fish patty, some tartar sauce, and a half-slice of cheese, means that it can be adapted, tweaked, and upgraded nearly endlessly.

Some hacks are pretty simple and involve little more than swapping out one ingredient for another, which has a surprisingly big effect. Others can see you creating an entirely new sandwich, mashing up different menu items to produce a Frankenstein's monster of a Filet-O-Fish that tastes pretty amazing. If those don't sound exciting enough for you, wait until you see what you can do with a Filet-O-Fish and an apple pie. Yep. We're serious, guys.