Otter’s Chicken Honors America’s Heroes with Veterans Day Offer

(RestaurantNews.com) Otter’s Chicken is inviting all active, Guard/Reserve, retirees and former service members into its restaurants to enjoy a free meal in observance of Veterans Day.

Participating Otter’s locations in Georgia will offer service members a complementary combo meal and drink on Monday, November 11 to honor their sacrifice and commitment to the country. The offer is valid with a current ID or DD Form 214.

Otter’s also will provide a free meal to the spouses of our nation’s military service members (with a military dependent ID).

“We take great pride in honoring our country’s servicemen and women,” said Will Peterson, president Otter’s Chicken. “Each year we look forward to welcoming these heroes into our restaurants to thank them for their service and dedication to our great country.”

For more information about Otter's or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.otterschicken.com.

